Kelso club is back in tune

Some of the guest artistes at Kelso in the season before lockdown.

The club meets on the last Wednesday of each month (except December) in Kelso Rugby Club, and enthusiasts of accordion and fiddle music are welcome to both come and listen and also have a tune if you are a player.

Entry is £5 on the door, players free, and includes tea/coffee and biscuits at the break.

The club has a great season of guest artistes lined up and kicks off on Wednesday, September 29, with the very popular Robert Whitehead Trio from Morpeth.