Kelso club is back in tune
Kelso Accordion and Fiddle Club is resuming its monthly meetings this month following a 19-month lay-off due to the pandemic.
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 11:20 am
Updated
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 11:20 am
The club meets on the last Wednesday of each month (except December) in Kelso Rugby Club, and enthusiasts of accordion and fiddle music are welcome to both come and listen and also have a tune if you are a player.
Entry is £5 on the door, players free, and includes tea/coffee and biscuits at the break.
The club has a great season of guest artistes lined up and kicks off on Wednesday, September 29, with the very popular Robert Whitehead Trio from Morpeth.
Secretary Bob Liddle said: “It would be great to see new members as well as old and also any new players.”