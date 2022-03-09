Borders band drops new single

Borders band Patersun.

The track will be available on Spotify, iTunes and all other major music streaming services.

To mark the launch of the song, the melodic rock group will be playing a free entry gig at Marmions in Melrose that evening, with doors opening at 7pm.

Frontman and lead guitarist Dylan said: “We are delighted to have a new song out there and it is fantastic to be playing live gigs again.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We would like to thank everyone who has supported us to this point and we look forward to the next phase of our musical journey.”

The band hail from across the Scottish Borders and along with a variety of local gigs, have played notable venues in Edinburgh and Glasgow.