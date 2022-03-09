Borders band drops new single
Up and coming local band Patersun will be releasing their new single “Getting There” next Friday, March 18.
The track will be available on Spotify, iTunes and all other major music streaming services.
To mark the launch of the song, the melodic rock group will be playing a free entry gig at Marmions in Melrose that evening, with doors opening at 7pm.
Frontman and lead guitarist Dylan said: “We are delighted to have a new song out there and it is fantastic to be playing live gigs again.
"We would like to thank everyone who has supported us to this point and we look forward to the next phase of our musical journey.”
The band hail from across the Scottish Borders and along with a variety of local gigs, have played notable venues in Edinburgh and Glasgow.
They perform fully original sets and have more gigs arranged, including the Melrose 7s in April and a return to Marmions on May 20.