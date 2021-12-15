It was with great disappointment that Jedforest Instrumental Band have called off their concert at Jedburgh Town Hall this Saturday, December 18.But after rehearsing for a month band members have decided to go ahead with a performance for free outdoors at 11am this Saturday within the grounds of the Bank of Scotland and Till Hill car park, which is situated at the bottom of the High St in Jedburgh.Band president David Lightbody said: “It was such a shame that after all the hard work the band has done to put it all to waste. To play a sit down concert outdoors at this time of year is a bold decision but we would love to see as many people as possible come out and brave the cold to enjoy some festive cheer with all your favourite Christmas music played live for free.“We will of course be offering full refunds on all tickets sold for the indoors event. If you wish to take a refund please go to your point of purchase with your tickets and a refund will be provided.“If you wish to donate your ticket fee to the band please feel free to do so.“Any tickets not refunded before December 24th will be assumed to be a donation.”