Abbotsford set for musical Robin Hood tale

Three Inch Fools will perform Robin Hood at Abbotsford.

After the success of their performance of

The Merry Wives of Windsor earlier this

month, the five-strong troupe of actors

will bring the story of Robin Hood to life

with both a matinee and evening

performance on Friday 30th July. These

spectacular performances of inventive,

musically driven theatre in the great

outdoors are part of Scott’s 250th

anniversary celebrations.

Giles Ingram, Chief Executive for The

Abbotsford Trust, said: “We are delighted to have outdoor theatre at Abbotsford again, and we

have now added two extra shows this year as part of our Walter Scott 250 celebrations.

“The Three Inch Fools have been performing Shakespeare here for a number of years, but this year

we are thrilled they are also staging Robin Hood. Scott featured Robin Hood in Ivanhoe and his

portrayal of the popular outlaw influenced future depictions of the character.”

Three Inch Fools Co-Founder and Producer James Hyde said: “After a challenging 12 months, and a

brief post-lockdown tour last summer, we knew we had to get back on the road and re-ignite

theatre in the open air. This year we wanted to re-open our summer of theatre with a bang – we

have a lively Shakespeare play full of fun and farce, plus our very first non-Shakespearean production,

a calamitous reimagining of legendary folktale Robin Hood, and new sustainability goals to make sure

that our work is fit for the future.”

The Three Inch Fools will perform Robin Hood on Friday 30th July. Peformances will start at 2.30pm

and 7pm with gates open for picnics an hour earlier.

In Robin Hood, The Fools gather beneath the Major Oak and battle to tell their own version of the

legendary tale. A cast of five will between them play over 50 characters, 20 instruments, and visit

over 80 venues across the UK including Abbotsford.

Robin Hood runs at Abbotsford on Friday 30th July at 2.30pm and 7pm. Tickets cost £16 (£14

concessions & friends), under-16s £10, under-10s free and are available online from

www.scottsabbotsford.com. Tickets can also be booked by phone on 01896 752043 or in person at

the Abbotsford Visitor Centre.

In the event of rain, the outdoor performance will still go ahead, so visitors need to dress for the