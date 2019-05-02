A night of fun, dancing and breath-taking harmonies!

Beach Boys tribute band Surf’s Up bring their Good Vibrations to MacArts in Galashiels on May 4.

This dynamic, fun-packed 9-piece band are unique among Beach Boys tributes. Having met years ago at conventions and fan events, through their mutual love of the band, the Surf’s Up bring a wonderful dimension of this love to their shows.

Whether it’s the early 60s surfing, hot rod and beach songs, or the more thoughtful and complex mid-late 60s hits that you adore, there’ll be so much for you to enjoy!

Surf’s Up play all of the big hits, but uniquely add a refreshing extra layer of wonderful, lesser-known Beach Boys 1960s and 70s classics and album tracks.

Just wait till you hear the beautiful, note-perfect renditions of gems such as Please Let Me Wonder, Heroes and Villains, Surf’s Up, Sail on Sailor and The Little Girl I Once Knew - you’ll actually believe it’s 1965 again!

Lead singer Sean Macreavy says, ‘our band really does pack a punch! We try to bring out the power as well as the beauty of the melodies and harmonies in this wonderful music. I think you’ll be very, very surprised!’

Guitarist Laurence Reid from Gala adds, ‘the band are really excited to play their first show north of the border.’

So throw on your Hawaiian shirts, flip flops and lei and head down to MacArts on May 4.

Fun Fun Fun in the sun, sand and surf guaranteed!

Performance starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets £10 available from Ticketsource or from MacArts 01896 756 852.

The Sorries return to Yetholm on Friday, May 10.

The kilted duo (Douglas Kay and Martin Philip) sing, play and banter their way through a show inspired by the music of The Corries; performing a selection of tunes from that much-loved songbook as well as a few satirical comedy songs which cast a sardonic eye on present-day Scotland.

Since forming in 2006 The Sorries have performed in a host of venues across Scotland and the duo’s annual shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe – numbering almost 200 over 10 years – have established them as firm Fringe favourites.

See The Sorries at the Wauchope Hall, Yetholm at 7.30pm. Tickets £10. Please contact Susan Stewart on 01573 420231 to reserve.