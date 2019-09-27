A great way to really enjoy getting those birthday blues

You are all invited to a first birthday party next week, and there’s not a bouncy castle, clown or magician in sight.

But you can fully expect to be thoroughly entertained.

Robert A. Eustace will also be at the Borders Blues Club's birthday bash.

The popular Borders Blues Club, held on the first Friday of each month, is looking forward to celebrating its first 12 months in existence on October 4 at The Vale Club in Innerleithen.

Club co-founder and chairman Paul Burnett said: “We can hardly believe that it’s been a year since we started to bring blues music to the Borders.

“We wanted to host a friendly, accessible club, with blues acts playing regularly in a venue that the music-loving public can recognise as the place to hear quality musicians celebrating the broad genre of the blues and I think we have begun to do exactly that.”

He added: “We have had very positive feedback from both the audiences and the musicians about the warmth of welcome and the energy that the club gives people who come here, and through word of mouth, our artists are becoming very keen to come and play here.

The Borders Blues Club enjoys Baby Isaac.

“We have been blessed with well-known talent from the blues and rock world over the past year, including ex-Argent frontman John Verity and rising stars Redfish, as well as first-class talent from local acts such as Sam Mundy and Unfinished Business.”

And the trend seems certain to continue with the Wisconsin-based power trio that is the Tommy Bentz Band, headlining the birthday event and promising a superb night of rocking blues.

Tommy’s outfit has been playing for more than 15 years, with multiple recordings and festival appearances to his name.

He plays in an exciting and brilliant way that he makes look effortless by his technical ability and he jams in the style he describes as: “The Allman Brothers meets Van Morrison”.

He’ll be supported by Glasgow bluesman Andrew Robert Eustace, whose hypnotic, riff-rich playing and heartfelt vocal style takes you on a journey to the deep south of the USA.

At just £5 a ticket for some great live music, with all door money going directly to the artists, it seems too good an opportunity to miss – tickets can be pre-purchased from the Hub in Innerleithen’s High Street. Doors open for the gig at 7.30pm.

If you are at all into blues, make sure you help the club celebrate its birthday in style. You’ll not be disappointed.