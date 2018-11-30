Partridge with leek mousse en croute, carrot puree and grape jus.

10 ways to raise your game in the kitchen

Not so many years ago, game meat was a staple food for families across the country, especially in rural areas.

This week, two top chefs attended an event at the Dryburgh Abbey Hotel, and showed just how easy it can be to cook with pheasant. And attendees were also treated to a fantastic menu celebrating game in all its forms.

Pheasant fajitas: sliced and fried pheasant breast, with red pepper, onion and fajita sauce, wrapped in a fajita and served with salad.
Pheasant fajitas: sliced and fried pheasant breast, with red pepper, onion and fajita sauce, wrapped in a fajita and served with salad.
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Pheasant stroganoff, cooked in a creamy mushroom sauce.
Pheasant stroganoff, cooked in a creamy mushroom sauce.
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Pheasant shnitzel: beaten breast, simply breadcrumbed and served with a salsa verde.
Pheasant shnitzel: beaten breast, simply breadcrumbed and served with a salsa verde.
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
One-pot slow-cooked pheasant with winter veg
One-pot slow-cooked pheasant with winter veg
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3