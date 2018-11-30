10 ways to raise your game in the kitchen

This week, two top chefs attended an event at the Dryburgh Abbey Hotel, and showed just how easy it can be to cook with pheasant. And attendees were also treated to a fantastic menu celebrating game in all its forms.
View more
Not so many years ago, game meat was a staple food for families across the country, especially in rural areas.
This week, two top chefs attended an event at the Dryburgh Abbey Hotel, and showed just how easy it can be to cook with pheasant. And attendees were also treated to a fantastic menu celebrating game in all its forms.