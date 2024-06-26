Turkey holiday warning: UK Foreign Office warns Brits of sexual assault risks after 42 incidents reported
The Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said sexual assaults reported to consular staff last summer included people being attacked at night by individuals they had met during the day, including hotel and spa workers.
The FCDO has also cautioned parents about allowing children to use public toilets alone, citing reports of crimes occurring when minors were unsupervised in these facilities.
The body said: “In 2023, 42 cases of sexual assault, including rape, were reported to British consular staff in Turkey. Most cases happened during summer holidays in coastal tourist areas.
“Crimes were committed at night by someone the victim met during the day, including hotel and spa workers. There have also been sexual attacks on minors visiting toilet facilities alone. Be extra vigilant in these situations.”
Other warnings for people visiting Turkey which were already present on the FCDO website include counterfeit alcohol, which it said had resulted in the deaths of some tourists, as well as food and drink spiking.
The website says: “Be wary of strangers: approaching you to change money; taking you to a restaurant or nightclub; offering you food and drink - these could be spiked.”
Turkey remains a highly popular destination for UK tourists. In 2022, approximately 3.16 million British nationals visited Turkey, making it one of the top choices for UK holidaymakers. July 2023 alone recorded over 7.14 million arrivals. Popular destinations within Turkey for international tourists, including those from the UK, are Istanbul, Antalya, and Cappadocia,
