Extra supercharges green travel commitment by adding new ultra-rapid EV chargers at Cobham Services

Extra MSA, the UK’s number one service station operator, has made a further commitment to the EV transition through extending its partnership with IONITY, the leading high-power charging network for EV brands, at its Cobham location.

Six additional ultra-rapid IONITY charge points have been installed at Cobham Services (M25 J9 / J10), taking the total from 18 to 24 350kW chargers. The new chargers at Cobham are now fully operational, making it one of the most sustainable service stations in the county.

This follows the recent news that Cobham services, alongside Extra’s other locations nationwide, has welcomed well-behaved dogs on leads into its main foyers, maintaining its commitment to “going the Extra mile” for its customers.

Besides its family-friendly offering thanks to dog drinking stations, picnic benches and children’s play areas, Cobham Services has an unmatched food and drink offer, with brands including M&S, Chopstix, Starbucks, Greggs and McDonald’s.

Extra was the first motorway services provider to surpass the government’s targets of installing at least six chargers at each service area, and plans to further expand its EV capability at all of its sites across the next year through continued partnerships, including with IONITY.

IONITY’s partnership with green energy provider Octopus means all energy powering its ultra-rapid chargers is 100% renewable, making EV travel truly emission-free and climate-neutral. With over 5,000 ultra high-power charging points across 24 countries, IONITY provides all EV drivers, regardless of brand, convenient access to fast-charging along major routes.

As well as supporting the EV transition through partnerships with charging networks, Extra MSA is also committing to educating the next generation on the career opportunities that EV charging can present. Following a successful launch last year, it recently held an EV insights day with social value specialist, Ahead Partnership, at its Leeds Skelton Lake services to engage local Year 10 students in the conversation around sustainable transportation.

Extra MSA currently operates eight MSAs across England at Baldock (A1(M) J10); Beaconsfield (M40 J2); Blackburn with Darwen (M65 J4); Cambridge (A14(M11) J24); Cobham (M25 J9/10); Cullompton (M5 J28); Leeds Skelton Lake (M1 J45); and Peterborough (A1(M) J17).

Tom Dobson, CEO at Extra MSA Group, said:“IONITY’s 350kW ultra-fast charge points are some of the highest-powered facilities available, reflecting our commitment to investing in the best possible customer experience. We know that we have a part to play in driving forward the net zero agenda and making continued strides to expand our EV charging provision, as well as engaging with young people as to how they can support our future work, is a significant part of that.

“We’re excited for this next step in Cobham Services’ journey and we look forward to continuing to work with IONITY and other partners to ensure that we are leading the way in creating an EV-friendly motorway network, meeting the needs of drivers both today and in the future.”

Andreas Atkins, Country Manager UK & Ireland at IONITY, said: “We’ve been partnered with Extra MSA for many years, leading the way in delivering the highest standard of infrastructure on some of the UK’s busiest roads. IONITY chargers not only attract hundreds of thousands of users per year, but also generate new footfall, boosting exposure and revenues for the service stations that are the backbone of UK travel.

“Increasing to 24 350kW chargers at Cobham shows customer demand for more sustainable travel, and also aligns with our continued commitment to more than doubling the number of publicly available stations and charging points in the UK for the third consecutive year.

“By continuing to expand our ultra-rapid charging infrastructure at key motorway service areas, EV drivers can feel assured that they’ll have access to convenient, reliable, affordable power to fuel their electric travel across Europe - all powered by 100% renewable energy.”