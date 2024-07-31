Cruise expert reveals packing tips for first time cruisers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Preparing to pack for a cruise holiday can be challenging, especially for those who are sailing on their first cruise voyage. Remembering to tick off the all-important essentials, whilst also trying to not forget the lesser-known unusual items, can be a task in itself.

To help on the packing journey, Marella Cruises’, Hotel Operations Manager, Sue Stewart, has shed light on packing tips for first-time-cruisers and seasoned cruisers to make sure they are fully-prepared before heading onboard a ship.

1. Pack between two suitcases – If customers are travelling as a couple, spread out the packing load between two cases. This will allow customers to spread out those lesser-known items which they will need to enhance their holiday

2. Bring a reusable water bottle – Marella Cruises, throughout its fleet of five ships, has free refillable water stations to allow customers to refill their reusable water bottles throughout the duration of their cruise holiday. There’s no need to purchase an additional plastic water bottle on board; customers can simply re-use their own sturdy reusable water bottles from home

Packing tips from Marella Cruises' cruise expert

3. Don’t forget to use lip balm – Fresh-sea air can sometimes leave lips dry and chapped. Bring some lip balm, especially during those sea days, to keep them nice and moisturised

4. Wear a motion sea band – If a customer has not cruised before, customers might want to wear a motion sea band. It works on the pressure points to help reduce any feeling of sickness. It’s also reusable so can be used time and time again

5. Pack binoculars – If customers want to get an early glimpse of the next port whilst enjoying an early morning coffee, remember to pack binoculars so no view is missed! They are also great for viewing marine life such as dolphins and fish

6. Extra plugs with a plug adaptor – Stay charged throughout the time on the cruise and bring a plug adaptor to ensure all the gadgets and gizmos are fully charged throughout the cruise holiday– especially if the customer has manyelectronic devices

Sue Stewart, Hotel Operations Manager at Marella Cruises with 24 years of experience working in the industry said:“Embarking on a cruise holiday with friends, family, or as a solo traveller is incredibly thrilling. Over the course of a week or more, customers will have the opportunity to explore numerous ports of call along their itinerary. While preparing for a holiday can feel overwhelming, following these tips and packing these items will ensure customers are well-prepared and eager for an unforgettable cruise experience!”

Marella Cruises winter 2024 itineraries are available to book now: Marella Cruises offers 7-night cruises on board Marella Discovery 2 on the Spanish Flavours itinerary, departing on 7th November 2024 from £855 per person. This price includes return flights from UK airports, and is based on two adults sharing a deck 2/3 inside cabin on an all-inclusive basis, all tips and charges, 20kg luggage allowance and transfers. For more information or to book, visit www.tui.co.uk/cruise.