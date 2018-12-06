YM see red early on & Edinburgh side capitalise

Gala YM..............................5

Corstorphine...................36

Gala YM fought gallantly in the Netherdale mud on Saturday after losing a player to a red card – harshly, they believed – in only the second minute of the game.

Scott Chapman and a big second row clashed heads and, when the Gala man tried to get up, claimed the club, he accidentally stamped on a player.

The visitors made quick use of the extra man and, when a loose YM pass went astray, it let Corstorphine in for a converted try by their speedy right winger.

There was a quick response from YM as they drove to the visitors’ line and Ben Gill dived over at the posts.

Unfortunately, the conversion rebounded from the post.

A penalty goal increased the Corstorphine lead and then they used the extra player to get a second try, which was converted.

Play was pretty equal, with YM bringing the best out of the Corstorphine defence.

But, just before the break, the same winger scored again, this time unconverted, to make it 5-22 at the change round.

Corstorphine went all out for the bonus point try early in the second half and, when a good attack from YM broke down, the speedy winger raced away for the fourth try, which was converted.

The next half hour saw YM withstand attack after attack but the YM tackling was first class and it was injury time before Corstorphine created an overlap for a fifth try, which was converted.

YM’s man of the match was Ben Gill.

This weekend, YM are away to Hawick Linden at the Volunteer 3G.