YM in healthy scoring form against Medics

Despite having several players occuyping strange positions, Gala YM ran in eight tries on Saturday against Edinburgh University’s Medics.

Medics started briskly in Saturday’s East Division 2 meeting at Netherdale and had YM trapped on their line, reported Joe Dickson.

But a turnover cleared the situation and YM broke to the other end, thanks to a good break by Adam Williams.

A quick ball sent Ben Gill over in the corner. Watson’s conversion rebounded off the post.

YM again just survived Medics’ attack on their line and a great run by Shane Kellett took play to the Medics’ own line.

After several thrusts, Kevin Andison dived over for the second try, converted by Williams, and they had a 12- point lead.

Sloppy YM defence allowed Medics a runaway try in the corner to get them on the scoreboard.

There was a quick riposte by YM, with good handling taking them to the corner, and Ben Reid dived over for an unconverted try.

The teams turned round with YM ahead 17-5.

Early in the second half, weak YM defending let Medics in for an unconverted try to close the gap.

YM went all out for their bonus point try and a ruck on the line sent Adrian Donoghue powering over for an unconverted score.

YM were well on top now and more good backing up sent Shane Kellett in under the bar. Williams converted the try.

Kyle Ramage got the next try as YM forwards drove to the line and he was unstoppable from five metres out, with Williams once more adding the extras.

YM were throwing the ball about and Rhuary Horsburgh broke through to run 60 metres for a try at the posts, which was converted again by Williams.

Ben Gill got his second try in the closing minutes – not bad for a forward playing centre – when he was on the end of some good handling by backs and forwards.

Shane Kellett, another forward playing centre, collected YM’s man of the match award. This weekend, YM are away to Dunbar.