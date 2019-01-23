YM crash to heavy loss despite scoring six tries

Dunbar 71

Gala YM 38

Gala YM’s fine winning run came to a shattering halt at Hallhill Sports Centre in Dunbar on Saturday.

The Borders side scored an impressive six tries but leaked 11 to a very strong host club, who won comprehensively.

It was Dunbar’s ability to break free of tackles with their much bigger and stronger players that was YM’s downfall.

Dunbar took an early lead after just three minutes with a try in the corner.

YM came storming back and their strong scrummaging, which has been a feature all season, saw them drive the home side back 20 metres for a pushover try by Neale Lees. Adam Williams converted.

Dunbar were running everything, using their pacy backs, and, for the rest of the first half, they dominated to run in four more tries, three converted, to lead at half time by 31-7.

With the bonus point in the bag, Dunbar cut loose at the start of the second half and they scored two converted tries for an unassailable lead.

YM were winning more ball by this stage and they camped on the Dunbar line.

There were several close calls before a quick tap penalty saw Kevin Andison dive over.

Adam Williams added the extras but Dunbar stretched away again with two converted tries, before Kyle Ramage battered his way over the line for YM’s third try.

The see-saw game saw another two tries, one converted, by Dunbar, before YM, in the last 10 minutes, took control and went for the bonus point.

Firstly , YM fought their way to the line and Adrian Donoghue crashed over, with Adam Williams converting.

YM continued to dominate and, this time, it was Declan Broatch who dived over in the corner for an unconverted try.

Just on the final whistle, Kyle Ramage scored his second try and Adam Williams added his fourth conversion.

Ben Reid and Greg Douglass shared the man of the match award for YM.

This weekend, YM are at home to Leith.