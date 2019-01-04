We’re still hurting after losing game against Kelso

Selkirk are keen to grab the chance of match action tomorrow (Saturday) and hopefully recapture their winning touch as Cartha QP first-foot them at Philiphaugh.

The game is one of several rescheduled after they were wiped out by a day of bad weather in mid-December.

Director of rugby Ewen Robbie said this week’s training helped get seasonal festivities out of the way and shifted the focus back to the business end of the season.

“We have Cartha, then we’re away to Aberdeen, so it’s good preparation for both,” he said. “We’re straight back into it after the Melrose fixture and we should have some injured players back, plus some boys who were unavailable or needed a rest.”

The Boxing Day loss by 10-31 to Melrose was “bitter sweet”, said Robbie – but what rankled more was the 29-14 reversal at Kelso on December 8.

“Melrose was a good fixture for us to get. They gave some young boys a chance and so did we. But it was a chance – a good chance – for us to beat them. There were one or two points when, if we’d had a bit more patience, or offloads had come off, we could have scored at important times in the match. But it didn’t happen and they got two late scores.

“But it was a good exercise. It’s a game we would not have had if we did not have the Border League, so it was really positive in that fact.”

Selkirk would hopefully be well charged up for the visit of Cartha, whom they knew would be tricky opposition.

“We are still hurting from the Kelso match,” confessed Robbie.

“No disrespect to Kelso, but we were not good enough. It was more our game management than anything else.”