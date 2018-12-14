We need an instant reaction after defeat

Selkirk’s sequence of five wins on the spin and handsome league victory statistics came to a careering halt at Kelso last week.

The Souters blew their chance to go joint second in the table after surrendering a 0-14 lead to go down 29-14.

But they know they simply have to dust themselves down and aim for a response tomorrow (Saturday) at Philiphaugh – where they remain unbeaten in the league this season.

Anchor men Cartha Queen’s Park are the visitors for the last match before the Christmas break.

Better game management will be Selkirk’s priority, according to director of rugby, Ewen Robbie.

Their apparent lack of discipline at Poynder Park also raised a few eyebrows, with four of their number sent to the naughty step.

“We were bitterly disappointed,” he said. “We didn’t manage the game very well at all when we were ahead.

“I think Kelso got a sniff of something and then they got a bit of momentum, and the game transformed a wee bit.

“But we need to play the game in the right parts of the pitch – that’s how they got back at us. We need a reaction to this at home against Cartha – it’s as simple as that.”

Selkirk had let themselves down after all their recent hard work and good performances, said Robbie.

“We can’t take anythinig away from Kelso whatsoever,” he added. “They are a decent side. It was a home game for them and, once they got a sniff, they were right in about us.”

“We just need to get back on track but we are not expecting an easy match.”

Managing the game and managing the pitch would be key objectives, said Robbie.