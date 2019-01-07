Unhappy start to new year for Kelso

Aberdeen Grammar 66, Kelso 7

Kelso came back to earth with a bump on Saturday when they travelled north to take on Aberdeen Grammar Rugby in a rearranged game.

The two previous league matches had resulted in two good five-point wins but it was a much-changed and much-depleted Borders side which made the journey to Rubislaw.

Kelso were on the receiving end of an 11-try defeat as things went badly awry, with tries coming at regular intervals.

First-half scores by Craig Shepherd, Greg Ryan, Doug Russell and Tom Aplin – who helped himself to two, as well as converting two tries and slotting a penalty – counted for Aberdeen’s 32 points in the first half.

Kelso’s response was through a try by Craig Dods, which he converted himself.

The second half fared little better, with too many mistakes and a constantly pressurised set piece. Scrums went uncontested when Michael Downer went off injured.

Further tries for the Granite City side came through Robin Cessford, Ewan Stewart, Dom Wallen, Russell again, and another two from Aplin, who

converted two of the six scores.

Kelso finished the game with only 11 fit players on the field. The saving grace was that some of the teams below them in the league also suffered defeat, so no major ground was lost.