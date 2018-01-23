Unbeatable spirit gets game played

Jed-Forest 36

Cartha Queen’s Park 13

Jed’s director of rugby Ali Campbell paid tribute to the community spirit which enabled Saturday’s match to go go ahead in defiance of the appalling weather.

The Jed boss was also delighted to see his second-placed team preserve its 100 per cent home record and strengthen its chances of a Premiership play-off.

In addition, Cartha QP garnered praise for travelling to the Borders in tough conditions and also helping to ensure the occasion prevailed.

Jed had appealed for volunteers to help clear the Riverside pitch and, from 8am on Saturday, over 80 people – including the players themselves – turned up with snow shovels and wheelbarrows.

“It was a great success, getting the pitch cleared,” said Campbell.

“We are just wanting to get games played, to stop the backlog going into the Sevens.

“We had a big sponsors’ day on, and it’s not the same having a sponsors’ day with no rugby to go to.

“We had a decent crowd – it wasn’t the prettiest of games, but we won it and got the five points.

“Hats off to Cartha QP – they came down with an open mind.”

Campbell said Jed’s fowards seemed to be improving as the season went on.

“We have a really big pack of forwards now and they are all big ball carriers,” he said. “It suited these guys.”

Positional changes among the backs saw the injured Lewis Young rested and his brother Callum moved to full back, while Robbie Yourston was given a start at centre.

“We moved Gregor Young to the wing and Gregor came up with two fantastic tries,” said Campbell.

“The forwards are making the platform for the backs and the backs are certainly doing the business behind the scrum.”

Jed’s other points came from tries by Andrew Sanders, Robbie Shirra-Gib, Ewan Scott and Clark Skeldon, while Ewan Scott landed two conversions and Robbie Yourston added one.

This weekend sees Jed travel to Musselburgh, who also had the benefit of playing last Saturday, defeating Stewart’s Melville FP.

“We will go up there full of confidence,” said Campbell.

“We will just try our best up there and do the business.”