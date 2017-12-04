Try count hits double figures as Langholm sweep Edinburgh rivals aside

Langholm 60, Inverleith 0

Langholm were fired up for their first home encounter for around eight weeks in East League Divison Two and, as the scoreline indicates, dominated play.

Langholm kept play flowing against the bulkier Inverleith outfit and captain Alasdair Cavers opened the scoring after nine minutes.

Later, Cammy Little looked to have increased the hosts’ lead but the pass was judged forward.

With 21 minutes played, home centre Matthew Pool ran 40 metres for a fine individual try and Nathan Smith converted.

Niall Cubbon ran in a try which Smith converted and Stuart Howden won a kick and chase for the next try.

Smith burst through for the fifth try and it was 29-0 at half time.

The Milntown men started the second half in fine style and, within five minutes, they had added another 12 points.

Lewis Miller split the Inverleith defence from inside his own half for a great solo try. which Smith converted. Then, from the kick-off, Howden collected to score.

Langholm continued to apply the pressure and Sandy Porter dashed 50 metres for a try which Smith again converted to mkae it 48-0.

Jack Pool won the chase to go over for the ninth try and Howden rounded off the scoring by jinking through for his third try, which Smith converted.

The entire Langholm side contributed to this fine win, which gave them confidence as they prepared to face league leaders Barnton away on Saturday.

Pictured is the successful squad – back, from left, S. Nicol, A. Scott, S. Tweddle, A. Tyler, S. Porter, L. Miller, M. Pool, J. Wilkes, S. Kitching, N. Cubbon, C. Bell, C. Hislop (coach), J. Duffy, N. Swanston, C. Little. Front, C. Helling, B. Hall, S. Howden, A. Cavers (captain), E. Turner, N. Smith, J.Pool, I. Elliot.