Top talent from abroad at Melrose Sevens

Two international sides with top rugby pedigree are lined up to appear at the 2019 Aberdeen Standard Investments Melrose Sevens.

USA’s Tiger Rugby will return to the historic rugby sevens tournament for the third time, when it takes place on April 13, while

South Africa’s Stellenbosch University will attempt to reclaim the title after winning in both 2004 and 2005.

Founded in 2007, Tiger Rugby – based in Roswell, Georgia – has quickly become one of rugby’s most interesting sides. Boasting rugby sevens greats and five former Olympians in its ranks, the team hopes third time will be lucky as it returns to the Borders

tournament where rugby sevens all began.

Tiger Rugby’s Paul Holmes said: “We can’t wait to return to the Scottish Borders for the Aberdeen Standard Investments Melrose Sevens next year.

“We always get such a great welcome and the support from the crowds makes it all worthwhile. Playing in the birthplace of rugby sevens makes this a very special trip for us and we’re determined to bring the Ladies Cup home to the USA with us on our third visit.”

Stellenbosch Rugby Football Club, by comparison, is South Africa’s second oldest club,dating back to 1875.

Having won the tournament twice previously, the team is eager to return to the Scottish Borders to reclaim the title for the third time.

The Aberdeen Standard Investments Melrose Sevens is the world’s original rugby sevens tournament, attracting 24 international and Scottish clubs every year to battle it out to lift the Ladies Cup.

The game of sevens was invented in Melrose in 1883 by butcher Ned Haig,and the 128th playing of the Aberdeen Standard Investments Melrose Sevens will take place on April 13 at the towns Greenyards.

Melrose Rugby president Douglas Hardie said: “We are delighted to welcome Tiger Rugby and Stellenbosch University back to the Aberdeen Standard Investments Melrose Sevens in 2019.

“Both teams have a strong connection with the tournament and are always popular with the crowds when they appear on the pitch. We’re looking forward to another year of great rugby sevens action at the Greenyards.”

Martin Gilbert, co-CEO of headline sponsor Aberdeen Standard Investments, added: “The global reach of the Melrose Sevens is a testament to the legacy of the tournament, and to have such highly-regarded international sides appearing in 2019 is a real coup.

“Aberdeen Standard Investments is proud to continue our support of such an important sporting event both in Scottish and world rugby, which is always guaranteed to produce an exciting day on the pitch.”

For more information about the Aberdeen Standard Investments Melrose Sevens, and to book tickets, visit www.melrose7s.com.

