Three from Borders named in U20 world championship squad

Scotland U20 head coach Bryan Redpath has selected his squad for the forthcoming World Rugby U20 Championship in France, which runs from May 30 until June 17.

Three young Borders players – two from Melrose and one from Jed-Forest – are named among the 28-man squad, which consists of 16 forwards and 12 backs.

The three locals – Rory Darge, Patrick Anderson and Jed’s Finlay Scott – are among 18 players who’ve progressed through the BT Sport Scottish Rugby Academy.

Anderson, who has previously been selected at U20 level, rejoins the pool after missing out on the recent U20 Six Nations Championship, while hooker Scott is stepping up to U20-level for the first time.

Coach Redpath explained: “We’ve chosen a versatile and combative squad, who’ve really grown together after their experiences in the recent Six Nations campaign.

“We still have a lot of work to do as we prepare to face Italy at the end of the month but I have every confidence that this group of players will be prepared for what is building up to be a really exciting tournament.

“We’re really eager to get started in a few weeks-time and I’m looking forward to playing a role in the development of this strong squad.”

The Scotland U20 Pool fixtures begin on Wednesday, May 30 against Italy in Béziers, followed on Sunday, June 3 by a match with Argentina in Perpignan. The young Scots then head back to Béziers to take on England on Thursday, June 7. The Scottish squad is composed of:

Forwards – Sam Grahamslaw (Leicester Tigers), Ross Dunbar (Boroughmuir), Finlay Richardson (Edinburgh Accies), Murphy Walker (Strathallan School), Euan McLaren (Ayr), Robbie Smith (Ayr), Finlay Scott (Jed-Forest), Ewan Johnson (Racing Metro 92), Jamie Hodgson (Watsonians), Charlie Jupp (Heriot’s), Marshall Sykes (St Joseph’s College), Martin Hughes (Heriot’s), Rory Darge (Melrose), Guy Graham (Newcastle Falcons), Devante Onojaife (Northampton Saints) and James Miller (Watsonians).

Backs – Charlie Chapman (Gloucester), Kaleem Barreto (Marr), Ross Thompson (Glasgow Hawks), Callum McLelland (Edinburgh Rugby), Stafford McDowall (Ayr), Logan Trotter (Stirling County), Cammy Hutchison (Currie), Fraser Strachan (Northampton Saints), Kyle Rowe (Glasgow Hawks), Patrick Anderson (Melrose), Sam Yawayawa (Glasgow Hawks) and Paddy Dewhirst (Ayr).