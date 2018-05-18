The pride of a former Lion

Borders rugby great John Rutherford is taking his place alongside the British & Irish Lions who are currently being recognised for their contribution through the presentation of ceremonial caps.

As members of the 1888 Club, 419 living – and the next of kin of 416 deceased Lions – are receiving a one-off, hand-stitched cap which bears the unique playing number, awarded only to players who have played competitively in the iconic jersey.

This week, John, well known as Selkirk, The South and Scotland’s legendary stand-off from the 1980s, received his cap, which is numbered 587.

John – a member of Scotland’s Grand Slam-winning squad of 1984 – toured with the Lions in 1983 to New Zealand, along with Selkirk team mate Iain Paxton.

John scored a try in the 15-8 defeat in the third test at Carisbrook, Dunedin, while he also played for the British Lions in 1986 in a match between the Lions and the Rest of the World to mark the International Rugby Board Centenary.