Tempting prospect of all-Borders BT Cup final

Hawick and Melrose do battle in separate semi-finals this Saturday, with the same aim in mind – a day out at Murrayfield in the BT Cup final.

Both have difficult matches to negotiate first but there are hopes of all-local representation.

Hawick visit Stirling County, returning to action after their defiant victory over Melrose, in which they prevented the table-toppers from scoring any tries and also preserved their BT Premiership status, after a humiliating start to the campaign.

The Robbie Dyes would probably relish another shot at the Greenyards giants with confidence – if both can reach the final.

Melrose head coach Rob Chrystie agreed it would be “fantastic” to have an all-Borders line-up at Murrayfield.

Melrose may have a psychological edge over Watsonians, meeting them again a week after beating them in the BT Premiership semi-final, despite having less possession and less territory.

However, it was another game, this time at Myreside, and Watsonians would want to make amends. But Melrose, said Chrystie, believed they could play even better.

Chrystie was named coach of the year at the Celebration of Sport Awards, which, he said, was "massive recognition for the club".