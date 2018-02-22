Spark a vital part of Sevens support network

Melrose Rugby has announced lcoal firm Spark Energy as a new partner for the 2018 Aberdeen Standard Investments Melrose Sevens, which takes place on April 14.

Sevens convenor Ian Cooper said: “We are delighted to have Spark Energy on board for this year’s event, and beyond.

“A young, local, rapidly growing vibrant company, such as Spark, is a welcome addition to our sponsorship stable. We look forward to working with them in what we believe will be a mutually beneficial partnership”.

Spark’s commercial director, Ian Crowther, said: “We’re delighted to be joining Melrose Rugby Club as a partner and sponsor of the Melrose Sevens this year.

“As a local business, with around 400 staff in the area, we’re well aware of the history and reputation of the Sevens, as well as the excitement it generates in the community, and we can’t wait for this year’s tournament to kick off.”

Mr Cooper, second left, and Mr Crowther are pictured at the handover, flanked by Melrose players Grant Runciman, left, and Fraser Thomson, right.