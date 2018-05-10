Souters host second-last Sevens event in Kings series

This season’s Kings of the Sevens tournament could well be decided in Saturday’s penultimate round.

Watsonians are very close to winning – but there may still be time for Melrose to spoil their parade.

However, host club Selkirk are determined make a good impression in front of their own fans and win at Philiphaugh for the first time in five years.

The Souters also have new changing rooms, which will be used for the first time.

Sevens convenor David Nichol said the club hoped for the usual combination of pleasant weather, a good crowd and high-calibre rugby.

“Selkirk has fantastic facilities with the new changing rooms, so it’s great to be able to showcase that,” said Nichol. “With the way rugby seasons are changing these days, it’s good for other clubs to come and see what we have to offer.” A patched-together Selkirk squad did its best in last weekend’s double header at Kelso and Earlston, but exited in the first rounds of both. However, the first-choice squad should be back for Saturday.

First-round action begins at 2pm and the draw is:

Gala v Edinburgh Accies, Hawick v Boroughmuir, Kelso v Stewart’s Melville FP, Peebles v Selkirk, Melrose v Hamilton,

Powerbombs v Langholm, Berwick v GHA, Jed-Forest v Watsonians.