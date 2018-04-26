Sevens squads setting off for 100th staging at Langholm

The travelling Kings of the Sevens procession stops this Saturday at Langholm, where a big family day out and high-grade rugby action will mark the occasion’s 100th staging.

While the big question is rapidly becoming ‘who can stop Watsonians?’, there’s a strong line-up for this year’s tournament at Milntown, sponsored by Edinburgh Woollen Mill, (EWM), with a number of potentially surprise packages.

Langholm chairman Kenny Pool hoped supporters would come from a wide area, with teams from Northumberland, Carlisle and a Borders Park line-up taking part.

A new car park had been created at Milntown, along with other improvements to the facilities, while EWM had helped organise a lot of children’s entertainment for the day, added Kenny.

“We are shaping up for some good ties and we have been lucky enough to have them at Langholm in recent years,” he said, adding that clubs now free of league games might be able to bring stronger squads with them. Action starts at 2pm and the initial order of play is:

Selkirk v Kelso, Peebles v The Powerbombs, Gala v Watsonians, Hawick Linden v Hawick Force, Border Park v Melrose, Earlston v Langholm, Hawick v Edinburgh Accies, Austin Friars FP v Jed-Forest.