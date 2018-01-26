Selkirk set to be strengthened by return of South African duo

Selkirk should be boosted by the return of two South African players for tomorrow’s (Saturday) visit to Cartha Queen’s Park.

Clinton Wagman and Siphamandla Dama have been back home on exchange in the Gold Cup – the Tri-Nations club rugby champions’ league of South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

However, the pair were due back in Scotland yesterday and likely to be included in the squad travelling to Dumbreck Road.

“If they are not starting, they will be on the bench,” said Selkirk manager Tom Ramage.

The Souters boss was expecting a very hard game on Glasgow’s south side.

CQP had the benefit of some match action last weekend, when virtually all other games were off. A tremendous volunteer effort to clear snow from the pitch at Riverside enabled their BT National League One match with Jed-Forest to go ahead.

Selkirk’s scheduled home game against Gala fell victim to the weather, like many other Scottish sporting fixtures that day, but the Philiphaugh squad has been able to train on the back pitches and the 3G surfaces, putting in a pretty full practice shift.

Cartha QP lost 36-13 at Jed-Forest and were defeated 16-6 on their previous outing by a weakened Gala side.

But Ramage cast his mind back to a tough game agaisnt them at Philiphaugh in October, which the Souters won 41-29.

“They never laid down and they scored four tries against us,” he said. “It will be a really, really hard game.

Selkirk’s fortunes would depend on the team they took to Glasgow, said Ramage, but it would be virtually the same line-up as that which defeated Falkirk 43-7 last time out.

“Against Falkirk, it was the backs who scored all the tries,” said Ramage. “When they get the ball in their hands, they are quite lethal. They are fast and their finishing is second to none at present.”

Darren Clapperton, added the manager, had done particularly well since his return.