Selkirk seeking good result at Gala to launch season’s second half

After picking up another win at the weekend, Selkirk believe further good fortune tomorrow (Saturday) will bring a cheering feeling with the autumn/winter break looming.

The Souters had to be patient for long spells last weekend before they could shake off Musselburgh, but they did it.

Now they face Gala tomorrow at Netherdale in an early (12.30pm) kick off.

Recent good performances had galvanised the squad, said manager Tom Ramage.

“I am liking how we are playing now and I am really looking forward to Saturday,” he added. “We have the grit now to go and take our game to their (any opponent’s) game.”

As well as a National League match, it also counts as a Borders League tussle – with the added spice of a Borders derby.

Everybody in the region wanted the bragging rights, said Ramage, and it would be an intriguing game. Gala lost last weekend at GHA and would be determined to come home and make reparation.

“You can say we are on top of our game but Gala are on top of their game as well,” he added. “Gala run the ball about as well and we have to do the very same.

“We’ll play the game out wide, tackle up the middle and vary our attacking strategy. That’s how we have to take them on – keep them thinking all the time.”

Ramage said he was “delighted” by Saturday’s 21-16 over the East Lothian side.

“They weren’t letting us away,” he quipped, referring to the closeness of the scoreline.

“It was hard to pick a man of the match (Callum McColm) as they all played at the top of their game. Being on our home patch, the crowd was right behind us and edged us on.

“We absorbed a lot of attacking and we defended really well – sometimes on our own line. We were being pressurised and pressurised, and then, all of a sudden, we’re down the field.”