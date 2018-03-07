Selkirk lad Jones on the bench in Dublin

Selkirk man Lee Jones will be on the bench for Scotland’s Natwest 6 Nations Test against an unbeaten Ireland side at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 2.15pm live on ITV).

Head coach Gregor Townsend made the change to the squad – which already has a dusting of Borders-linked players – because of a back injury to Glasgow Warriors winger Tommy Seymour, sustained in the victory over England.

In-form Edinburgh Rugby back Blair Kinghorn will earn his first start for the national team on the wing, in place of Seymour, with Glasgow Warriors winger Jones taking his vacated place on the bench.

Townsend has made one further change to the replacements line-up, with Glasgow Warriors hooker Fraser Brown – who featured in all but two Scotland Tests last year – returning from injury to replace Scott Lawson.

Townsend said: “We were delighted with the result against England and backing up our win against France with an improved performance.

“The intent we showed in attack and defence in the first half was very encouraging and we continued to work hard in the second-half.

“The effort that went into denying England a second try in the closing minutes was great to see.

“Our players had prepared very well for the challenge of taking on England and there has been a similar focus and commitment this week at training.

“There are a few areas of our game that we are working to improve and we are aware that we will have to be better if we are to beat a very good Ireland side in Dublin.”

Joining Jones on the bench will be Melrose prop Jamie Bhatti, while Jedburgh-linked vice-captain Greig Laidlaw and former Hawick fullback Steuat Hogg are already in the starting line-up.