Selkirk keen to get back out and do their best

Selkirk head to Glasgow tomorrow (Saturday) for a welcome return to action, as they seek to start finishing their league campaign as strongly as they can.

The ‘two-headed beast’ of the Guinness Six Nations can allow players time to rest but it can also disrupt game time and continuity, with the Souters not having played since their 5-14 loss to Jed-Forest on March 2.

The squad is keen to extract the positive aspects of that display and hopefully turn them into a convincing result against GHA.

Director of rugby Ewen Robbie said it was in the players’ own hands now but Selkirk wanted to score points and win as many games as they could.

There was no lack of determination against Jed and Selkirk had plenty of good field possession, he added, but it was possible that a lack of patience had crept in against the Riverside men.

Manager Tom Ramage added: “Jed played the conditions better than us. We played some decent rugby but it just wasn’t our day.”

All the scoring came in the first half but Selkirk showed their familiar flaw of allowing the oppostion a good start – Jed were 14-0 up inside 20 minutes before the Souters came back. “We tried and tried after that – we punched the goal line but couldn’t score,” added Ramage.

Braidholm hadn’t been a happy hunting ground for Selkirk in the past, added the boss. “But we turned GHA over at Philphaugh earlier in the year and, if we can play like that again, I will be very happy.”

Selkirk are likely to be without Josh Welsh and Aaron McColm.