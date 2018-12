Beneath the coating of mud is Selkirk ‘A’ player Andrew McColm, touching down for a try against Edinburgh Accies 2nds in their Tennent’s National Reserve League Division Two meeting.

Unfortunately, the Souters’ second XV went down 12-23 on Saturday to the side from the capital city.

This weekend, Selkirk ‘A’ are due to travel to meet Kelso ‘A’ (photo by Grant Kinghorn).