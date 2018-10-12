Seasoned campaigners return for Selkirk RFC

Selkirk hope a number of players who were unavailable last week, plus others who have returned from injury, will be back tomorrow (Saturday) to face league leaders Marr.

The Souters suffered a disappointing 34-14 reversal in Dundee on Saturday but many in the home ranks believe the scoreline didn’t tell the story.

Director of rugby Ewen Robbie said Selkirk were well in the game until a scoring chance was missed when they were two tries to one ahead.

There might have been a difference to the momentum if it had been taken, he said, while a lack of experience might also have been part of Selkirk’s undoing.

However, he praised the effort of the players and, while a number had held their hands up, he felt those who came in had given some of the more experienced players a reminder about “getting stuck in”.

He added: “I wouldn’t say Dundee were better on the day. We had chances and, if we’d played with a bit more patience, we could have come away with more points.

“With the players who were off, in certain situations, we maybe lacked a bit of penetration and could have managed a couple of things better.

“We were in their 22 a few times and you’ve got to take your points when you’re in the right postitions.”

“We’ll just have to knuckle down. That week is past, and now it’s a big challege as we welcome Marr to our patch.”

There would have to be a “fear factor” for the players tomorrow, which might work in their favour, said Robbie.

“We need to get the attacking shape back and convert the opportunities. That’s how it will be against the teams near the top – you will get fewer chances.”

The club also has its Past Players’ Lunch tomorrow and Robbie hopes the social atmosphere, mingled with home advantage, will be a boost.