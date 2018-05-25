Scottish tour matches live on terrestrial TV

Scotland’s matches on the 2018 Summer Tour will be broadcast live on free-to-air TV, it has been confirmed.

The national team will travel to the Americas for their Summer Tests in June, with games against Canada, USA and Argentina taking place on consecutive Saturdays.

The North American Tests against Canada on Saturday June 9 (kick-off 7pm, Sunday 2am UK time) and USA on Saturday, June 16 (kick-off 8pm, Sunday 2am UK time) will be shown live on the BBC, with the final Test against Argentina on Saturday, June 23 (kick-off 4.40pm, 8.40pm UK time) aired on Channel 4.

Scottish Rugby chief operating officer, Dominic McKay, said: “We’re delighted to have secured live, free-to-air coverage of all Scotland Summer Tests across the UK and are particularly pleased to welcome a relatively new entrant into the rugby market, Channel 4, into the stable of Scottish rugby broadcasters showing national team Test matches.”

Tom Connor, editor of BBC Scotland sport, said: “The Scotland summer tour matches are always a great opportunity to see how we fare against less familiar international teams, so we’re delighted to be showing the matches against both Canada and the USA.”

Channel 4 head of sport, Stephen Lyle, said: “Scotland showed what they were capable of during the Six Nations – now there is much anticipation to see what they can do away from home against one of the world’s toughest teams. And, with Gregor Townsend’s Scotland, we know it will be entertaining.”

In addition, Scotland’s 2019 summer series of Test matches leading to Rugby World Cup 2019 has been revised, creating two pairs of back-to-back fixtures against opponents France and Georgia.

The four-match, Summer Test schedule will begin when Scotland travel to face France on Saturday, August 17 before hosting the return fixture at BT Murrayfield a week later (Saturday, August 24).

The first leg of the double header against Georgia follows on Saturday, August 31, where Scotland will be the first Tier 1 nation to face the Lelos on home soil at the Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi.

The national team will then complete its competitive preparations for RWC 2019 on home soil, when they face Georgia on the weekend of Friday/Saturday, September 6-7 at BT Murrayfield.

2018 Summer Tour:

Saturday, June 9: Canada v Scotland; Commonwealth Stadium, Edmonton (kick-off 7pm, Sunday 2am UK time) – live on BBC.

Saturday, June 16: USA v Scotland; BBVA Compass Stadium, Houston (kick-off 8pm, Sunday 2am UK time) – live on BBC.

Saturday, June 23: Argentina v Scotland; Estadio Centenario (kick-off 4.40pm, 8.40pm UK time) – live on Channel 4.

2019 Summer Test schedule:

Saturday, August 17: France v Scotland(venue and kick-off TBC).

Saturday, August 24: Scotland v France; BT Murrayfield (kick-off TBC).

Saturday. August 31: Georgia v Scotland; Dinamo Arena, Tbilisi, Georgia (kick-off TBC)

Weekend of Friday/Saturday, September 6-7: Scotland v Georgia; BT Murrayfield (kick-off TBC).