Young rugby players from Jed Jags were thrilled to receive a visit from a very special guest last weekend.

Scotland captain – and Jedburgh lad – Greig Laidlaw (pictured on the right of the back row) visited the Jed Jags Mini Rugby training on Sunday and spent a full session helping the young players through their paces.

A club spokesman said: “All our Minis loved having the Scotland captain down at Riverside, and wished Greig the very best for the upcoming 6 Nations games.”