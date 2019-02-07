Scott to miss U20 Six Nations clash with Ireland

Injury has ruled young Jed-Forest hooker Finlay Scott out of Scotland’s U20 squad for tomorrow’s (Friday) Six Nations game against Ireland at Netherdale.

His place at the Galashiels ground for the 7.30pm kick-off will be taken by Ewan Ashman, of Sale Sharks, who’ll be making his first start at U20 level.

Charlie Jupp shifts to blindside flanker, allowing Stirling County lock Cameron Henderson, to partner Ewan Johnson in the second-row.

Watsonians and Fosroc Scottish Rugby Academy fullback Rufus McLean moves to the starting line-up, after he scored a late try off the bench in last Friday’s U20 Six Nations opener against Italy – which the young Scots lost 22-32.

His inclusion is the only alteration to the back line ,as a replacement for Ollie Smith (Ayr).

Head coach Carl Hogg said: “I thought we came into the opening game of the Six Nations Championship with a huge amount of energy and enthusiasm.

“The key thing is being able to harness that emotion and passion, along with the process required to deliver a winning performance. We unfortunately didn’t achieve that balance and made some simple errors.

“We learned a huge amount from last week. In the first game with any new group, there’s a level of uncertainty about what behaviours and information will be retained in the heat of a match.

“This week, we have made great strides in training, both in attack and defence, and this will be put to the test against a very good Irish U20 team, who come in to the match off the back of a victory against England.”

Tickets for the fixture are available at scottishrugbytickets.com. Alternatively, they can be purchased at the gate on the night. Ticket prices will increase on match day.

Scotland U20: Rufus McLean (Watsonians), Rory McMichael (Heriot’s), Cameron Anderson (Wasps), Robbie McCallum (Complutense Cisneros), Jack Blain (Heriot’s), Ross Thompson (Glasgow Hawks), Roan Frostwick (Currie Chieftains), Sam Grahamslaw (Leicester Tigers), Ewan Ashman (Sale Sharks), Murphy Walker (Stirling County), Cameron Henderson (Stirling County), Ewan Johnson (Racing 92), Charlie Jupp (Heriot’s), Connor Boyle (Watsonians, captain), Kwagga Van Niekirk (Lions). Substitutes: Angus Fraser (Glasgow Hawks), Andrew Nimmo (Glasgow Hawks), Euan McLaren (Ayr), Ross Bundy (Stirling County), Jack Mann (Edinburgh Accies), Kyle McGhie (Musselburgh), Nathan Chamberlain (Bristol Bears), Matt Davidson (London Scottish).