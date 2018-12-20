Rhinos charge ahead with Christmas festivities

Sunday morning saw Selkirk Rhinos hold their Christmas party in the clubrooms at Philiphaugh.

Members of the 1st XV squad and the new club mascot ‘The Rhino’ – who has yet to be named – also came along to join in the fun.

The winner of a competition to be one of the mascots at the Six Nations game between Scotland and Wales, at Murrayfield on March 9, was announced by 1st XV skipper Ewan MacDougall. The lucky youngster was P4 player Lewis Wilson (inset with Ewan MacDougall and Karen Findlater).

Meanwhile, the party-going children enjoyed a disco and party games, as well as a visit from Santa, who handed out gifts to the young players.

The Rhinos were grateful to Wullie Bruce for the disco and keeping them all entertained, to Susan Campbell for doing all the cooking and ensuring everyone was fed, and to the 1st Xv players for coming along.