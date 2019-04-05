Return of Hawick Linden Sevens

The fifth staging of the Hawick Linden Sevens takes place at the Volunteer Park 3G tomorrow afternoon (Saturday, April 6).

Following the withdrawal of Jed-Forest and Langholm, the tournament will be a five-team round robin format, with each team playing four ties throughout the afternoon.

This was considered the best way to reorganise. after the enforced reshuffling, and gives all teams a healthy first tournament of the sevens season, which should help prepare everyone for the rest of their sevens circuit.

The draw is as follows:

Earlston v Gala YM 1pm, Hawick Force v Selkirk 1.16pm, Earlston v Hawick Linden 1.35pm, Selkirk v Gala YM 1.55pm, Hawick Force v Earlston 2.25pm, Hawick Linden v Gala YM 2.45pm, Selkirk v Earlston 3.05pm, Gala YM v Hawick Force 3.30pm, Hawick Linden v Selkirk 3.50pm, Hawick Force v Hawick Linden 4.20pm.

All ties will be seven minutes each way and rest times will be factored in to the kick-off times. There will be a league format, with two points for a win and one for a draw.

The event is sponsored by Wilson Signs and Hunter the Bakers and the teams will be playing for the Life Members Cup, with the player of the tournament trophy, donated by Moira Black, which was won last time out by John Frew of Hawick Linden.

The final is scheduled for around 5.30pm and food is available throughout the day.