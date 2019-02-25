Pair of bonus points for YM despite narrow loss

Penicuik 32, Gala YM 26

Gala YM travelled to Public Park, Penicuik, on Saturday, in East Division 2 and had to be content with two bonus points, despite a great closing 10 minutes.

Weather conditions were poor, with a howling, freezing cold wind, and YM were caught asleep in the opening minutes when weak tackling allowed Penicuik in for a converted try.

The wind, however, was in YM’s favour and Cammy Finlayson used it well to push the home side back into their 22. Quick handling sent Graham Dun flying over in the corner for an unconverted try.

Penicuik missed a sitter of a penalty in front of the posts , before a long pass caught YM out and they scored between the posts for an easy conversion.

YM came storming back and good forward play sent Rhuary Horsburgh over for their second try, converted by Cammy Finlayson.

A great weaving run by Kevin Andison saw YM scorn the penalty and go for the lineout, only to lose the throw.

The teams turned round with Penicuik ahead 14-12. The third quarter belonged to Penicuik and, twice, they used their heavier pack to drive over for a try and gain their bonus point.

Added to this, they kicked two penalty goals and a conversion, and looked home and dry.

YM, however, had other ideas. After Shane Kellett returned from 10 minutes in the sin bin, he was in the right place to finish off a move after several phases for a try in the corner. Cammy Finlayson converted from the touchline.

YM were on top now and the Penicuik defence was creaking. They lost a player to a red card as YM went for the bonus point try.

Right on the final whistle, Taylor Johnston stepped inside the cover to score the vital try. Cammy Finlayson converted but it ended 32-26 to the hosts .

YM’s man of the match was Graham Dun, while this weekend, they are at home to Trinity Accies.