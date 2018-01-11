Now we warm up for Currie

Melrose will take pride in their 12-match winning sequence – and in having lost only one game in the whole of 2017 – but the focus now will be getting performance levels back to where they should be.

The Greenyards men surrendered their record-breaking bonus-point series of BT Premiership wins to 2018 first-foots Ayr last Saturday, going down 12-20.

But head coach Rob Chrystie is not too despondent and said preparations for this Saturday’s trip to Currie Chieftains would be the same as usual.

“There were bits of the game on Saturday when we didn’t function as well as we have done in the last 12 games – and it didn’t take me to tell the boys that,” he said. “The positive thing for me is we still had three really good scoring opportunities for tries – unfortunately, we were just a little bit inaccurate and didn’t take them. Ultimately, that’s the difference. But credit has to go to Ayr – they came down with a decent game plan, which they executed really well and put us under pressure at the right time.

“I think we’ll definitely be better for it as well, moving forward,” he added. “I would expect a little more bite in what we do now and a sharpening up in everybody, with the determination to put in a really positive performance on Saturday, eradicate the mistakes, hopefully, and take our opportunities when they do come.”