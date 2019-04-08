Melrose pair play role as Scots fulfil Eastern promise

The dependable Melrose duo of Nyle Godsmark and Sam Pecqueur helped lay the foundations for a marvellous comeback by Scotland’s Sevens rugby squad to win the challenge tournament on Sunday at the HSBC Word Series in Hong Kong.

Having been eliminated in the pool stages in the latest round of the contest, the Scots nevertheless picked themselves up to become ‘the best of the rest’ after a slender victory over Japan in the Challenge Trophy final.

Neither Godsmark nor Pecqueur got on the scoresheet during the latest campaign, but took turns on the bench and in the starting line-up as the Scots salvaged a bit of pride from their Hong Kong adventure.

They got off to a ropey start in Pool A, going down 17-7 to Samoa and having two players yellow-carded, then losing 26-10 to South Africa. Godsmark started both games, while his teammate was on the bench.

The final pool match saw them defeat Japan 33-19, scoring five tries. This time, Pecqueur was on from the start, while Godsmark was an unused replacement.

Into the Challenge Trophy quarter-fnals on Sunday and things began to look brighter as Scotland defeated Spain 33-14. Pecqueur was used as a replacement, while Godsmark’s services were not employed.

The same arrangement was applied in the semi-final, as the Scots saw off Australia by 19-17 – while Pecqueur came on as a sub in the final, as the Scots battled back from 7-19 down at half time to defeat Japan – again – by 26-24.

The Melrose contingent and their Scottish team mates move on to Singapore for the next round of the world series, which takes place this Saturday and Sunday.