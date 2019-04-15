Melrose pair help Scots to second successive sevens final

Melrose’s double act conducted its business largely from the bench in the latest round of the HSBS World Rugby Sevens Series, as Scotland came very close to a second successive Challenge Cup.

The squad reached the final once again on Sunday as the series moved on to Singapore, just over a week after their triumph in Hong Kong.

Sam Pecqueur

However, on this occasion, they were beaten 22-19 by France, despite a valiant effort by a squad including Sam Pecqueur and Nyle Godsmark from the Greenyards.

Both local players started every game in this stage as substitutes and, in Scotland’s pool victory over Fiji, Pecqueur did not figure at all.

But he weighed in with two tries in total as the Scots recovered from elimination in the pool stages to reach the ‘best of the rest’ final once again.

The Scots, coached by ex-Melrose gaffer John Dalziel, began their campaign in Pool A with a 36-10 defeat by South Africa – who went on to win the main event with a magnificent comeback in the final against Fiji, recovering from 19-0 down to win by a solitary point.

Scotland made reparation against Fiji to win 19-12, although only Godsmark came off the bench.

Pecqueur reappeared in the next game against Canada and scored a late try, although the Canadians won 33-10, meaning Scotland were in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup once again.

Pecqueur was on target once again, however, as they beat Spain 38-0, while both Melrose players continued to figure as replacements as Scotland overcame Wales 33-12 in the semi-final.