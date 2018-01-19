League table high-flyers meet in appealing Borders derby

Third-placed Selkirk play host to fourth-position Gala tomorrow, weather permitting, in one of the most attractive fixtures on the BT National League fixture card.

Both clubs enjoyed wins last weekend and will be keen to keep their momentum going.

Selkirk manager Tom Ramage was very happy to get back on a confident, victorious footing after last week’s defeat by Dundee HSFP, in which he felt fitness, or the lack of it, was a big factor – and the previous loss to Jed-Forest “which was a tight enough game and could have gone the other way at the end, but it went their way”.

The 7-43 win against basement side Falkirk was much more assured, he said. “We scored seven tries, which is handy – I like the boys scoring tries.”

The victory was “more than convincing”, given the team Selkirk put on the park.

“The boys stuck in well but Falkirk are a stuffy side,” said Ramage. “I know they are bottom of the league and have only one point, but they don’t lie down to you.

“Having players like Darren Clapperton, Josh Welsh, Stevie Hamilton, young Frazer Anderson and Arron McColm at number 10 made a huge difference to us, with the pace these boys have in the back line, doing all the scoring. We worked well with the ball and I was quite happy with our seven tries. Our mistake in defence gave Falkirk their try. We didn’t catch a bouncing ball – end of story, underneath the posts.”

Ramage said he was looking forward to a “good, hard Border league game” with Gala, whose depleted line-up last week defeated Cartha QP 6-16.

“All our big guns should be back and, hopefully, we will be on top form,” he said. “We’ve got them at home, in front of a big crowd. They beat us at Netherdale at the beginning of the season and restricted us to just one try. But, there again, we have a wee try fest going now, to be honest. It should be a good tussle and I am reasonably confident.”

Josh Welsh is Selkirk’s only doubt but he is reportedly confident about being available.