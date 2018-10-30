Langholm survive Corstorphine comeback

Langholm 41, Corstorphine 33

Langholm returned to winning ways on Saturday at Milntown, beating a very determined young Corstorphine side which never gave up and kept battling back.

Langholm were ahead after just five minutes with a try by Lewis Miller.

Corstorphine came back with a number of attacking moves but the home side defended well and the visitors were unable to break through.

A Langholm penalty after 15 minutes was missed but, a couple of minutes later, Langholm scored their second try through Alan Tyler. Nathan Smith converted to make the score 12-0.

Bailey Donaldson made a fine run and was brought down just short of the line before Alasdair Cavers went over for Langholm’s third try, which Smith converted.

With the score at 19-0, Langholm seemed to be well in control but a converted try by Corstorphine just before the break made the half-time score 19-7.

After the break, Langholm were back on the scoresheet with the bonus try by Jonathan Wilkes, which was followed by a second Corstorphine try.

Wilkes hit back again to take the score to 31 -14 but two converted tries by the visitors narrowed the gap to three points at 31-28.

A Smith penalty took the score to 34-28 and a second Miller try, converted by Smith, made the lead 41-28.

Corstorphine scored the last try on the final whistle.

Langholm regained second place in East League 2 with this win, with both teams played entertaining rugby.