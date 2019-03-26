Langholm celebrate 60th anniversary of domestic championship treble

Langholm, following their win at Earlston on Saturday, are hoping to climb into second place in the league this weekend, if they can beat Gala YM.

However, recently, there was a large gathering of former players, guests and members at Milntown for a lunch to celebrate the 60thanniversary of the 1958-59 season – when the Langholm club won the unofficial Scottish Championship, the Border League and its own seven-a-side sports.

Ten members of the team which played in that great season were there.

They were Christy Elliot, Joe Donaldson, Zander Turnbull, Billy Murray, Gilbert Davidson, George Sadler, Graham Crawford, George Maxwell, John Armstrong and John Elliot .

Club chairman Kenneth Pool welcomed everybody to the lunch, including guests from Selkirk, Hawick and Jed-Forest Rugby Clubs, as well as Hawick Harlequins.

There were a number of players from the team of 60 years ago who couldn’t be at the lunch.

Messages were read out from Tommy Elliot in South Africa, John Beattie in Australia, and Ernie Michie in Inverness.

John Smith, who was also unable to attend, sent his best wishes.

Following an excellent lunch, prepared by the club’s tea ladies, development officer Davie Oliver – who does so much good work with the youth rugby, made an excellent toast to rugby football.

Davie Scammel, former Langholm club coach, gave a humorous and heartfelt toast to Langholm RFC, and Logan Cotter, son of Rev J. L. Cotter, gave a very well researched and emotional tribute to the team of 1958-59, to which Christy Elliot gave an equally emotional reply.

Mr Cotter coached the team during his time as minister at Langholm and was capped for Scotland in 1934.

A memorial seat, presented by the Maxwell family, in memory of Jimmy Maxwell, club captain from the 1958-59 season, was unveiled by his widow Audrey and daughter Debbie.

The seat will be given pride of place at Milntown.