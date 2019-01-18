Jed generation game marks Campbell career swansong

There was a special family moment on Saturday when Jed-Forest ‘A’ took on Watsonians 3rd XV in Division One of the Tennent’s East Reserve League.

Jed’s former director of rugby, Ali Campbell, came out of retirement to wear the blue number six jersey – while son Finlay (17) joined his dad in the back row at number seven.

Ali (45) had not played a competitive game since he turned out for a makeshift Jed first XV in Dundee two years ago. He had, in fact, retired from playing at the age of 30.

Howerver, he explained that, during Finlay’s mini rugby days, he’d decided he’d finish playing completely if he and his son ever got the chance to play in a game together for the same team.

Last Saturday, Finlay was eligible to play for the ‘A’ squad, so Ali put himself forward for selection – and an enjoyable landmark experience was had by all.

Jed also won the game by 17-12.

Ali said he was very sore afterwards but the whole occasion had been a very enjoyable (photo by Bill McBurnie).