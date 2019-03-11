Hogg ruled out of Twickenham clash

Scotland fullback Stuart Hogg will miss the conclusion of Scotland’s Guinness Six Nations campaign, with injury ruling him out of this Saturday’s match against England at Twickenham.

The 26-year-old former Hawick star suffered a shoulder injury after a suspected late challenge against Ireland in round two of this season’s competition at BT Murrayfield – and he has not been able to figure in the campaign since then.

Hogg’s back line colleagues, Tommy Seymour and Blair Kinghorn, will also miss the match against England, which kicks off at 5pm and is live on ITV.

Consequently, head coach and former Gala star Gregor Townsend has added Glasgow Warriors pair Ruaridh Jackson and uncapped Kyle Steyn to the squad, releasing fellow Warriors Adam Ashe (back row) and Tim Swinson (second row) and Edinburgh pair James Johnstone (centre) and Luke Crosbie (back row), back to their clubs.

Saturday sees the last chance for Scotland to salvage something from this season’s competition, with their opening day victory over Italy being succeeded by the disappointment of three straight defeats – the latest coming on Saturday with an 11-18 reversal against Wales in the Doddie Weir Cup - despite a try for ex-Hawick winger Darcy Graham.