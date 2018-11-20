Hogg inducted as sporting ambassador

Scotland and British & Irish Lions rugby star Stuart Hogg has been announced as the latest ambassador for Laureus, the group which promotes the transformational power of sport.

The 26-year-old is set to help young people through sport in his new role, of which he said: “I am a firm believer in the power of sport and its ability to change lives. It changed mine and taught me lessons which will stay with me for the rest of my life.”

The ex-Mansfield Park fullback was inducted into the Laureus Family in his home town of Hawick by Springbok stalwart and Laureus Ambassador Bryan Habana just days after the Scotland v South Africa Autumn Test.

The pair discussed their respective careers, while Bryan gave Stuart an introduction to the work Laureus undertakes around the world and the powerful role sport can play in uniting people and effecting social change.

Hogg is, of course, one of the world’s most exciting rugby players, renowned for his pace, creativity and attacking threat.

He has 64 caps for his country, is a two-time British and Irish Lions tourist, and received consecutive Six Nations Player of the Championship Awards in 2016 and 2017.

His professional career started at the age of 17 when he signed for Glasgow Warriors in 2010. He will complete a nine-season stay at the Scottish club when he moves to Premiership outfit Exeter Chiefs at the end of the 2018-19 season.

Hogg joins a growing list of rugby Academy Members and Ambassadors in the Laureus Family, including Sean Fitzpatrick, Brian O’Driscoll, Nolli Waterman, Bryan Habana, Hugo Porta and Andy Barrow.

Laureus Sport for Good currently supports more than 150 programmes in over 40 countries around the world who use the power of sport to end violence, discrimination and disadvantage, proving that sport can change the world.

Each programme Laureus Sport for Good supports uses sport to address at least one of six social issues, which are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. They are health, education, women and girls, employability, inclusive society and peaceful society.

Hogg said: “I’m so excited to join the Laureus Family in Hawick, where my sporting career started. I’m looking forward to helping Laureus Sport for Good in its goal to support more young people through sport. I can’t wait to get started!”

Bryan Habana added: “Stuart is a world-class rugby player but he’s also a leader who understands the value of sport, making him the perfect Ambassador for Laureus. Speaking to Stuart, I know he believes in what Laureus Sport for Good is trying to do, using sport to improve the lives of young people around the world. It’s great to have him on board.”

Laureus Academy chairman, former All Blacks captain Sean Fitzpatrick, said: “We’re delighted to have Stuart join us as our newest Ambassador. As the sport of rugby continues to grow around the world, and ahead of next year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan, it’s brilliant to have a player at the top of his game who is also passionate about what we’re doing with Laureus Sport for Good. We’re starting to build a half-decent rugby team at Laureus!”