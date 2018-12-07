Greenyards trio retain places in Scots 7s squad for Cape Town

Three Melrose players remain among an unchanged Scotland 7s squad for this weekend’s Cape Town tournament .

Head coach John Dalziel – formerly in charge at The Greenyards – has kept faith with Nyle Godsmark, Sam Pecqueur and Ross McCann among the 13-man squad which reached the quarter-finals in Dubai last weekend.

In the second leg of the 2018-19 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, beginning on Saturday, Scotland have been drawn against Canada (8.15am), Wales (11.36am)and Australia (3.19pm, all UK times) in Pool D in South Africa.

Dalziel said: “Spirits are high, the boys have recovered well and are looking forward to the weekend at what is one of the best rugby venues on the series.

“We were pleased with many elements of our performance, especially on day one last weekend. There were encouraging signs as we move forward with this group.

“There is now a real determination to become a regular top eight side and improve on last weekend.

“We have started by looking at certain areas that we can control and in which we can improve.

“We hope this can be reflected in our performance in South Africa.”