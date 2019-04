The 2019 Gala Sevens rugby contest in pictures.

Edinburgh Accies won the event for the first time, beating Watsonians 21-10 in the final.

At the Gala 7s dinner, ex-Braw Lass 1982 Hazel (Playfair) Hunter, with husband Bill.

Ex-Gala RFC president Graham Low with his wife Morag.

In the first game, Watsonians took on the Presidents 7.

President's 7 player Steven Patterson is well held.

