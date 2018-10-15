Gala YM topple league leaders

Leith 22, Gala YM 25

Gala YM’s winning streak continued at Academy Park on Saturday when they took the scalp of East Division 2 league leaders, Leith, for a fourth consecutive victory.

YM dominated for 60 minutes from the kick-off and then defended well when the hosts struck back to close the gap in the last quarter.

YM took the lead after eight minutes when Struan Mitchell kicked a penalty.

They increased the lead with a spectacular try , as a long spell of pressure inside the Leith 22 saw the ball spread wide and a brilliant pass behind his back from Iain Ross sent John Frew speeding over for the opening score, converted by Struan Mitchell.

YM were turning the screws on the Leith defence and it paid dividends when Adrian Donoghue crashed over for the second try on the half hour and Struan Mitchell added the extras.

Leith got themselves on the scoreboard with a penalty goal and YM lost Ben Reid to an ankle injury, with Finlay Rutherford taking his place.

Just before the break, Leith missed an easy penalty attempt and, four minutes into the second half , YM got a third try from good move by the backs, with John Frew wriggling out of several tackles to stretch over the line. The conversion was wide but YM were 19 points in front.

Leith had a quick riposte when they forced over from a five-metre scrum for a converted try.

Struan Mitchell made up for his missed conversion when he kicked his second penalty goal – however, an interception saw Leith close the gap with an unconverted try.

Leith battled away and eventually battered their way over for a third try – coming within three points after the conversion was slotted over.

The last five minutes saw the YM defence in first-class form and Leith could not break through .

YM got the four winning points, pushing them up to fifth in the table, while John Frew was their man of the match.

YM are at home this weekend to Borders neighbours Earlston, who enjoyed a 27-17 win on Saturday over Corstorphine.