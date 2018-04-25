Gala RFC fined and reprimanded over disrepute charge

Officials at Gala RFC have apologised after the club was severely reprimanded and fined by the Scottish Rugby Union this week, for bringing the game into disrepute.

The Netherdale outfit was fined an interim £2500 and two club officials – club president Bob Sneddon (pictured) and secretary Duncan Scott, in addition to the club – were reprimanded by the SRU.

The actions related to the provision of incorrect details regarding the clearance and planned registration of South African pair Michael Fraught and Carlisle Jordaan, for which the club blamed an administrative oversight.

The SRU said the sanctions were concerned with the provision of false information in relation to the clearance and proposed registration of two incoming players, including breaches of SRU regulations and Code of Conduct.

This conduct, added the SRU, had the potential to bring the game into disrepute and was not in accordance with the bye-laws, rules and regulations of Scottish rugby.

Gala RFC responded in a club statement, saying: “Gala RFC can confirm that, following a disciplinary hearing recently by the SRU, the club has been charged with misconduct resulting in sanctions against individuals and a fine against the club for actions which could have brought the game into disrepute.

“The misconduct was for a contravention of the Participation Agreement between the club and the SRU, and related to provision of accommodation for a player. The contravention arose from an oversight in administration, for which the club sincerely apologises.”

The statement continued: “The issues arising from this oversight have been address and further changes to the administration in the club will be put in place over the coming months to prevent a recurrence.”